Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kim Yo-jong is The Girl Boss North Korea Needs

Kim Yo-jong is The Girl Boss North Korea Needs

eBaums World Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Kim Yo-jong is The Girl Boss North Korea NeedsWith her brothers health in question, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of Kim Jong-un, is set to be the world most powerful female dictator.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence feed rumors

Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence feed rumors 00:51

 The rumor mill continues to churn about Kim Jong Un’s health and the fate of North Korea. The hermetic country has not reported a public appearance by Kim for two weeks, and it hasn’t responded to claims about his health.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarJChrisman

Carolyn Chrisman🌹is social distancing RT @GarbageApe: everyone’s talking about the impending “girl boss” takes when kim jong un’s sister takes over but the real outcome is going… 3 hours ago

alottounpack

girls gays and goths Extremely annoyed by all the people talking about how much of a “girl boss” a female North Korean dictator would be… https://t.co/XvvPK9eATf 6 hours ago

DJBigBrownie

Kam with da big head ☭ @petercoffin Kim Jong In is no dictator and his sister would have to be democratically elected like Prime Minister.… https://t.co/3bc6L9XCVX 8 hours ago

Ekamevadvityam

Bihari Bengalurean एकमेवाद्वितीयम (Àj) 🇮🇳 RT @TrulyMonica: These videos of Kim Yo Jong are circulating, celebrating her as the girl boss. Nice propaganda. She herself is the head of… 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.