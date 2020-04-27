Global  

Australians rush to download coronavirus tracing app, PM's popularity soars

Reuters India Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
More than a million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval rating soared on his pandemic response.
