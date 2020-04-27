Global  

Who is Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's potential successor in North Korea?

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 April 2020
Amid speculation about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health, focus has shifted to his elusive sister who may be next in line to assume the head of the Kim dynasty.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim

China 'sent medical experts' to advise on North Korea’s Kim 01:21

 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure early this month, a South Korean media report said, amid speculation over Kim's health following his absence from a key anniversary event. Lauren Anthony reports.

