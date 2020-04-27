Who is Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's potential successor in North Korea?

Amid speculation about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health, focus has shifted to his elusive sister who may be next in line to assume the head of the Kim dynasty.

You Might Like

Tweets about this marley God is using this Corona season to flex on the Powers that be. First Abba then Kim Jong Un The ones who survived… https://t.co/47s19mFEpM 3 seconds ago Ash RT @kochsister: girl: I'm having heart surgery kim jong un: it's ok, i'll be here after your surgery (girl wakes up after surgery and sees… 3 seconds ago dc political teen Tbh I just want to know if Kim Jong Un is dead or alive #KimJongUn 4 seconds ago David Thomason RT @bschapiroMD: Kim Jong Un’s brain dead status puts him now as the world’s second dumbest head of state. 4 seconds ago 🌹 they did not compare my man to KIM JONG UN?!?!?? I’m fuming https://t.co/7wDs2Xuak5 4 seconds ago JJ RT @NishKokoFish: Can we suggest Dennis Rodman confirm if Kim Jong Un is still around or not...#TheLastDance 5 seconds ago Γιώργος🇪🇺 RT @inteldotwav: NORTH KOREAN OFFICIALS REPORTEDLY REACHED OUT TO KIM JONG-CHUL ABOUT TAKING CHARGE AND HE SAID HE WASN'T INTERESTED - LEAV… 5 seconds ago TexGirlResists RT @willripleyCNN: North Korea took one day to deny President Trump's claim he'd recently received a "nice" letter from Kim Jong Un. Six da… 5 seconds ago