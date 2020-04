Nearly 2 million Australians download coronavirus tracing app within hours of its release Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Nearly two million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval rating soared on his pandemic response. 👓 View full article



