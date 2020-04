Lockdown walks brightened by key worker scarecrows in English village Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The daily lockdown walk has been brightened by the addition of scarecrows dressed as key workers in a village in southern England, as the community pays tribute to doctors, nurses, shop assistants and waste collectors in its own quirky way. πŸ‘“ View full article

