Boris Johnson back at work, says tide being turned on Covid-19
Monday, 27 April 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday and declared that the tide is being turned on the coronavirus pandemic in the country, as he urged the public to contain their impatience against the lockdown.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "in good shape", taking calls and speaking to colleagues, but a decision on his return to work has not yet been made. Johnson spent a week in hospital with Covid-19 earlier this month. He is still convalescing at his...
