Boris Johnson back at work, says tide being turned on Covid-19

You Might Like

Tweets about this samantha ainsworth RT @BBCNews: "This is the moment of opportunity... it is also the moment of maximum risk" UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells business l… 27 seconds ago Andrew Pierce RT @mailplus: Boris Johnson is back at work, we should be thrilled to bits shouldn't we? There's been a serious lack of grip at the top of… 29 seconds ago Pip RT @jonlis1: It’s good that Boris Johnson is back at work. He spent the first weeks of this catastrophe joking it away and has now presided… 31 seconds ago flyer1 Aviation UK coronavirus live news: Boris Johnson says too early to ease lockdown as second peak would be disaster | Coronavi… https://t.co/5zc1AXoTdt 33 seconds ago nicolas Marinopoulos RT @tessaszy: UK far from lifting the lockdown: Boris Johnson says second peak would be disaster https://t.co/PUmktm0JRt 37 seconds ago Grant Cleveland Kids in London being affected by #CoronaVirus related inflammatory shock requiring ICU. @kr3at see 9:38am article… https://t.co/zRT8IPPMNK 39 seconds ago Dennis Via @euronews: UK 'coming to end' of phase one of COVID-19 response, says Boris Johnson on first day back to work https://t.co/WDxtGVHDdb 40 seconds ago Marty b 2020,💙♥️💙♥️💙 DUMP THE CHUMP 🙏 We are so fortunate to have a leader with true grit and who leads by example,,welcome back Boris Johnson 👍👏🏼👏👏🏼👏👌"P… https://t.co/NP9mYq32AZ 41 seconds ago