Boris Johnson returns to work after fighting coronavirus, says lockdown measures to remain

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back at work Monday after recovering from the coronavirus, telling his country’s residents that “the end of the first phase of this conflict” is near, but the lockdowns aren’t going away anytime soon. 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: British PM Johnson: too risky to relax coronavirus lockdown yet

British PM Johnson: too risky to relax coronavirus lockdown yet 03:26

 Speaking outside his Downing Street residence a month and a day since testing positive for the virus which threatened his life, Johnson compared the disease to a street criminal that the British people were wrestling to the floor.

