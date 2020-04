Exclusive: This U.S. Army reservist has been falsely accused of starting the coronavirus Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Maatje Benassi, a U.S. Army reservist and mother of two, has become the target of conspiracy theorists who falsely place her at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she brought the disease to China. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Andrew Pinsent CNN: This U.S. Army reservist has been falsely accused of starting the coronavirus https://t.co/WHmkRfSoTb 1 hour ago Dave Coley RT @gpetersmith: So Army guy in briefing tells us it is a logistics man at Google, an Army reservist now working in NHS, who is setting up… 5 days ago Peter Smith So Army guy in briefing tells us it is a logistics man at Google, an Army reservist now working in NHS, who is sett… https://t.co/2wZvySrpM5 5 days ago