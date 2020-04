Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 3 days ago Covid-19 | 'Love India...': New Zealanders evacuated from Delhi amid pandemic 01:08 New Zealand residents were evacuated from India amid Covid pandemic. Residents of places like Auckland and Tauranga expressed relief at the airport. The airport premises was stocked with bottles of water and sanitiser. New Zealand has reported over 1,100 Covid cases, over 15 deaths, as per WHO. India...