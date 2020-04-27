Global  

3-year-old Minnesota girl gets parade on last day of chemo

Seattle Times Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A 3-year-old Minnesota girl who has been battling cancer for two-thirds of her life got to celebrate on her last day of chemotherapy — with the help of some fire trucks and dozens of decorated cars. Family and friends couldn’t hold a party for Mabel Franks on Sunday because of […]
