Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoWhite House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says the U.S. needs a "breakthrough" on coronavirus testing in order to gain a better understanding of the virus and its spread.



In an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Dr. Birx said, "We have to be able to detect antigen, rather than... Watch VideoWhite House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says the U.S. needs a "breakthrough" on coronavirus testing in order to gain a better understanding of the virus and its spread.In an interview with NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Dr. Birx said, "We have to be able to detect antigen, rather than 👓 View full article