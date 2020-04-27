You Might Like

Tweets about this RC Williams Trump cancels daily coronavirus press briefing – then appears unable to resist https://t.co/8tSCUkmRK5 Get Virus News - Covid-19 News Info 8 minutes ago #TrumpMustResign RT @politicususa: The White House issued advice to reporters on Sunday that the live briefing would go ahead at 5pm ET the next day. But th… 12 minutes ago LLinOH ~♥ Coronavirus government response updates: After daily briefing canceled, Trump to hold 'news conference' - ABC News… https://t.co/mp2UOW0Pui 13 minutes ago Sluice Box Joe Trump cancels daily coronavirus press briefing – then appears unable to resist https://t.co/3Qq64EFhwL via @YahooNews 13 minutes ago steve hamilton Coronavirus government response updates: After daily briefing canceled, Trump to hold 'news conference' - ABC News… https://t.co/qYSA1ezunW 15 minutes ago Jayson Guevarra [Covid Update] Trump cancels daily coronavirus press briefing – then appears unable to resist -… https://t.co/xJHxAszzTG 16 minutes ago ⚜️ THE SPIRITUAL GROOVE ⚜️ RT @AFP: The White House abruptly canceled Monday's daily media briefing on the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump railed ag… 17 minutes ago Tori RT @realTuckFrumper: Trump Abruptly Cancels Daily Coronavirus Press Briefing After Disinfectant Debacle https://t.co/xvPqkQnGsi 18 minutes ago