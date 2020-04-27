Trump cancels daily coronavirus press briefing

Monday, 27 April 2020 () The White House cancelled a planned Monday afternoon coronavirus task force briefing, the third consecutive day Donald Trump will not appear for what had become his daily -- and chaotic -- Covid-19 press conference.
President Trump has hailed the US for its 'aggressive' pandemic strategy in the shortest daily coronavirus task force briefing yet. For the first time, the president cut off his daily briefing without taking any questions from reporters. The president was angry after a day of punishing headlines on...
