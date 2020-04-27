Amid Kim Jong Un health rumors, any North Korea power transition ‘likely the only opportunity’ for human rights: watchdog
Monday, 27 April 2020 () With speculation swirling over Kim Jong Un’s health, human rights groups are expressing hope that a transition of power may bring a brighter future after decades of torment in North Korea.
The rumor mill continues to churn about Kim Jong Un’s health and the fate of North Korea. The hermetic country has not reported a public appearance by Kim for two weeks, and it hasn’t responded to claims about his health.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
e-news.US Amid Kim Jong Un health rumors, any North Korea power transition ‘likely the only opportunity’ for human rights: wa… https://t.co/ZEqV3bpVD9 14 seconds ago
Valentin Galvan RT @USATODAY: South Korean government officials tried again to quell persistent rumors that Kim Jong Un, the authoritarian leader of North… 16 seconds ago
Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Kim Jong Un 'alive and well,' South Korean official says amid new reports North Korean leader is ill: Speculation a… https://t.co/UZctIWaZmz 29 seconds ago
LillianEHarris2 RT @AP: Among today's nonvirus news:
• South Korea sees "no unusual developments" in North Korea amid Kim Jong Un health rumors.
• Trial to… 2 minutes ago
MSN India Kim sends 'thanks' to workers at tourist zone https://t.co/uJAtwRJ6Ra 3 minutes ago
Sylvia Garcia 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 Amid Kim Jong Un health rumors, any North Korea power transition ‘likely the only opportunity’ for human rights: wa… https://t.co/cgyiBeWE6d 4 minutes ago
WDAK There has been speculation about his health for the past few weeks. https://t.co/iABiI8uWEi 6 minutes ago
WDAK There has been speculation about his health for the past few weeks. https://t.co/UUVK9iS5uB 6 minutes ago