Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Amid Kim Jong Un health rumors, any North Korea power transition ‘likely the only opportunity’ for human rights: watchdog

Amid Kim Jong Un health rumors, any North Korea power transition ‘likely the only opportunity’ for human rights: watchdog

FOXNews.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
With speculation swirling over Kim Jong Un’s health, human rights groups are expressing hope that a transition of power may bring a brighter future after decades of torment in North Korea.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence feed rumors

Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence feed rumors 00:51

 The rumor mill continues to churn about Kim Jong Un’s health and the fate of North Korea. The hermetic country has not reported a public appearance by Kim for two weeks, and it hasn’t responded to claims about his health.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

e_newsUS

e-news.US Amid Kim Jong Un health rumors, any North Korea power transition ‘likely the only opportunity’ for human rights: wa… https://t.co/ZEqV3bpVD9 14 seconds ago

valentintx96

Valentin Galvan RT @USATODAY: South Korean government officials tried again to quell persistent rumors that Kim Jong Un, the authoritarian leader of North… 16 seconds ago

MarcuswevansSr

Marcus Evans ⚛️ 🔬 🔭 Kim Jong Un 'alive and well,' South Korean official says amid new reports North Korean leader is ill: Speculation a… https://t.co/UZctIWaZmz 29 seconds ago

harris2_e

LillianEHarris2 RT @AP: Among today's nonvirus news: • South Korea sees "no unusual developments" in North Korea amid Kim Jong Un health rumors. • Trial to… 2 minutes ago

msnindia

MSN India Kim sends 'thanks' to workers at tourist zone https://t.co/uJAtwRJ6Ra 3 minutes ago

Cabrini24

Sylvia Garcia 🇺🇸 🇵🇷 Amid Kim Jong Un health rumors, any North Korea power transition ‘likely the only opportunity’ for human rights: wa… https://t.co/cgyiBeWE6d 4 minutes ago

WDAK

WDAK There has been speculation about his health for the past few weeks. https://t.co/iABiI8uWEi 6 minutes ago

WDAK

WDAK There has been speculation about his health for the past few weeks. https://t.co/UUVK9iS5uB 6 minutes ago