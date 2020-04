Common Heartburn Drug Studied As COVID-19 Treatment Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Watch VideoResearchers are looking into whether over-the-counter heartburn medication could be used to treat the coronavirus. For weeks, patients at Northwell Health hospitals in New York City have been receiving higher doses of the drug famotidine — the active ingredient in Pepcid.



The study is based on an... Watch VideoResearchers are looking into whether over-the-counter heartburn medication could be used to treat the coronavirus. For weeks, patients at Northwell Health hospitals in New York City have been receiving higher doses of the drug famotidine — the active ingredient in Pepcid.The study is based on an 👓 View full article

