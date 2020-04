Saudi Arabia Ends Death Penalty for Crimes Committed by Minors Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The country will also end flogging, a controversial form of punishment, in their plan to change the world's perception of Saudi Arabia. The country will also end flogging, a controversial form of punishment, in their plan to change the world's perception of Saudi Arabia. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this माइलो RT @htTweets: Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings https://t.co/x2BRm0G7E1 https://t.co/2XvBY6yrK3 31 seconds ago Hindustan Times Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings https://t.co/x2BRm0G7E1 https://t.co/2XvBY6yrK3 6 minutes ago MARY CARLIN RT @AspieMum: Saudi Arabia ends executions for crimes committed by minors, says commission https://t.co/MVDWsLtK08 8 minutes ago Naijatweet NG Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for crimes committed by minors after ‘effectively’ abolishing flogging… https://t.co/Ox52ITtvnh 8 minutes ago My P-wordisPassword RT @ABC: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered an end to the death penalty for crimes committed by minors, according to a statement from a… 10 minutes ago Noah Ross Saudi Arabia ends death penalty for minors and floggings - https://t.co/1fnznIaLJy https://t.co/DjOwpss6QJ https://t.co/7LS8TidNZB 11 minutes ago Vanessa Saudi Arabia ends executions for crimes committed by minors, says commission https://t.co/MVDWsLtK08 12 minutes ago Mikel Cimarro RT @Reprieve: We are investigating what this news might mean for Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoon and Abdullah al-Zaher. 👇🏼 https://t.co/uTnJ… 16 minutes ago