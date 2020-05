You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Iran battles COVID-19: Thousands of volunteers disinfect cities



Battling the invisible enemy, thousands of Iranians are playing their part in keeping their country safe. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published 1 week ago Iranian Instagram star is battling COVID-19 while serving time



TEHRAN — Fatemeh Khishvand, known as Sahar Tabar on Instagram, went viral a few years ago for her extremely photoshopped images. Now it appears she is battling coronavirus in prison. Khishvand.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Iran death toll from coronavirus rises by 63 to 6,091: Health Ministry Iran's death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus increased by 63 in the past 24 hours to 6,091, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a...

Reuters 9 hours ago



Iran death toll from coronavirus rises by 63 to 6,091 - Health Ministry Iran's death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus increased by 63 in the past 24 hours to 6,091, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a...

Reuters India 9 hours ago





Tweets about this