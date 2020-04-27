Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > USA sets itself against the whole world

USA sets itself against the whole world

PRAVDA Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Is there a difference between Russian and American lies? Pravda.Ru editor-in-chief Inna Novikova talked about it in an interview with Director of the Center for Geopolitical Expertise, Valery Korovin. “What’s happening with the oil prices? They fell to all-time lows and created a catastrophic situation for everyone. At the same time, however, everything else has growing in price. The United States decided to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia and Russia, because the Americans believe that Russia is to blame for this crisis.” “Their shale oil at such prices is unprofitable. This forces them to impose sanctions. This is not a market behavior, to say the least.” 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey Hopes The World Becomes More 'United' After Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Oprah Winfrey Hopes The World Becomes More 'United' After Coronavirus Pandemic

Oprah Winfrey began a 24-hour global livestream event called “The Call to Unite.” According to CNN, her discussion featured the event’s organizer Timothy Shriver, Bishop TD Jakes and Eckhart..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
Rita Ora Talks New Single 'How To Be Lonely' [Video]

Rita Ora Talks New Single 'How To Be Lonely'

Rita Ora was one of the many artists who participated in "One World: Together at Home" to support the workers battling the frontlines of COVID-19. Now, she's dropped her new music video for her single..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this