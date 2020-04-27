USA sets itself against the whole world Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Is there a difference between Russian and American lies? Pravda.Ru editor-in-chief Inna Novikova talked about it in an interview with Director of the Center for Geopolitical Expertise, Valery Korovin. “What’s happening with the oil prices? They fell to all-time lows and created a catastrophic situation for everyone. At the same time, however, everything else has growing in price. The United States decided to impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia and Russia, because the Americans believe that Russia is to blame for this crisis.” “Their shale oil at such prices is unprofitable. This forces them to impose sanctions. This is not a market behavior, to say the least.” 👓 View full article

