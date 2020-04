Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52. Sneed’s publicist Bill Carpenter said the singer died early Monday at a hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Sneed earned a Grammy nomination for his work on the Youth For Christ’s 1999 album “Higher.” Sneed traveled throughout the […] 👓 View full article