SCOTUS Rules The Government Must Pay Obamacare Insurers $12B

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court ruled 8-1 Monday that the



A provision of Obamacare gave insurers a buffer, called "risk corridors," to offset potential losses they may incur in the first years that health insurance... Watch VideoThe Supreme Court ruled 8-1 Monday that the federal government has to pay insurance companies $12 billion to cover losses under the Affordable Care Act.A provision of Obamacare gave insurers a buffer, called "risk corridors," to offset potential losses they may incur in the first years that health insurance 👓 View full article

