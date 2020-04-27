Global  

SCOTUS Rules The Government Must Pay Obamacare Insurers $12B

Newsy Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
SCOTUS Rules The Government Must Pay Obamacare Insurers $12BWatch VideoThe Supreme Court ruled 8-1 Monday that the federal government has to pay insurance companies $12 billion to cover losses under the Affordable Care Act.

A provision of Obamacare gave insurers a buffer, called "risk corridors," to offset potential losses they may incur in the first years that health insurance...
