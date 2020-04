Pentagon Declassifies Three UFO Videos To ‘Clear Misconceptions’ Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

More than two years after they were leaked online, the Pentagon has officially released three short clips from the encounters of US pilots with what they called ‘unidentified aerial phenomena.’



The infrared videos, filmed from US Navy planes in 2004 and 2015, showed ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ (UAPs), better known... 👓 View full article

