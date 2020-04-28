North Korea releases letter from leader Kim Jong Un to South African president dated April 27

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 11 hours ago South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death 01:12 South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue. The statement was given by Moon Chung-in, the top foreign policy advisor to South Korea’s President, Moon Jae-In. Moon...