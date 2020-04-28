North Korea releases letter from leader Kim Jong Un to South African president dated April 27
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () In an apparent effort to dispel rumors about Kim Jong Un's well-being, North Korean state media on Monday (April 27) released a letter from the reclusive leader in which he congratulated South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Freedom Day.
