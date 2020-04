Maherboy14 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: US doing very serious investigation against #China, says Donald Trump #coronavirus https://t.co/okPPDU94eH 6 minutes ago

Katie G RT @PaulBerglMD: Proud we've been doing awake proning w/ high flow since very early in #COVID19 pandemic Not a miracle cure, but hard to s… 11 minutes ago

Zee News English US doing very serious investigation against #China, says Donald Trump #coronavirus https://t.co/okPPDU94eH 15 minutes ago

Ed Ortiz RT @TexasDSHS: Staying home saves lives. Simple as that. By staying home you’re protecting yourself, loved ones, and those at higher risk o… 25 minutes ago

Raffys Bread Pudding THIS COULD VERY WELL HAPPEN TO ALL OF US. AND I MEAN ALL OF US COULD FACE A TERRIBLE OUTCOME MAKES YOU THINK TWICE.… https://t.co/AkC3xqW7vL 32 minutes ago

Chairohm 🤷‍♀️ @maddow is doing the very best Covid-19 reporting, period. Thank you! #coronavirus #CoronavirusOutbreak 2 hours ago

Sumanapala BOT RT @Naveeth14: #PCR Testing : "New PCR machine which can do 1,000 Covid Test daily will be installed by 30th" Health Minister says Sri Lank… 3 hours ago