Boris Johnson: Moment of maximum risk, be patient Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned against relaxing the Coronavirus restrictions too soon as the country was still facing a moment of "maximum risk", in his first remarks since returning to work after contracting the disease that has killed over 20,000.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday warned against relaxing the Coronavirus restrictions too soon as the country was still facing a moment of "maximum risk", in his first remarks since returning to work after contracting the disease that has killed over 20,000. While declaring that the tide is being turned on the pandemic

