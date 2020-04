You Might Like

Tweets about this WE Punjabi News Lockdown in Texas will end on April 30, says Governor Greg Abbott. https://t.co/XO7hhXRwvI 22 minutes ago Sonja Harris RT @J_Wade_Miller: Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX is allowing the lockdown order to expire on April 30th. Will be providing guidance on how… 6 hours ago Mission Possible RT @TheTexanNews: It's estimated that over half of restaurant and bar employees in Texas will be laid off by the end of April if the shutdo… 6 hours ago The Texan It's estimated that over half of restaurant and bar employees in Texas will be laid off by the end of April if the… https://t.co/cQD2TyHbOh 8 hours ago Joseph Wade Miller ✝️ Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX is allowing the lockdown order to expire on April 30th. Will be providing guidance o… https://t.co/cg4m4Ozdxu 8 hours ago The Internet Troll RT @FrankBullit67: So forget about temperatures, BCG vaccines and what not. Focus on America. Europe has started relaxing its lockdown. In… 4 days ago Frank So forget about temperatures, BCG vaccines and what not. Focus on America. Europe has started relaxing its lockdown… https://t.co/DtE7sTGmDM 4 days ago Larry West By the end of April, start of May, you will hear about an explosion of new cases in: Michigan Minnesota Virginia P… https://t.co/6XEWJJpA6Y 1 week ago