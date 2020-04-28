|
Germany reports 1,144 new coronavirus cases, 163 more deaths
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The number of Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
