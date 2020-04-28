Global  

Germany reports 1,144 new coronavirus cases, 163 more deaths

Reuters Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The number of Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 1,144 to 156,337, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, eight deaths

Indonesia confirmed on Tuesday 415 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 9,511.
Reuters

Singapore cases rise again; Europe’s economy reels: Virus update

Singapore reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases again, while China reported no deaths for an eighth straight day. US President Donald Trump said he...
Bangkok Post

