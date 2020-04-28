WHO chief says pandemic "far from over", worried about children
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () The coronavirus pandemic is "far from over" and is still disrupting normal health services, especially life-saving immunisation for children in the poorest countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.
