WHO chief says pandemic "far from over", worried about children

Reuters India Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus pandemic is "far from over" and is still disrupting normal health services, especially life-saving immunisation for children in the poorest countries, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'The pandemic is far from over' -WHO Chief

'The pandemic is far from over' -WHO Chief 02:02

 The head of the World Health Organization warned on Monday that the new coronavirus pandemic was far from over and said that he was "deeply concerned" about the impact of the disruption of normal health services, especially on children.

