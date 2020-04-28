Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pentagon releases three UFO videos taken by US Navy pilots

Pentagon releases three UFO videos taken by US Navy pilots

Independent Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Footage declassified to 'clear up any misconceptions' over its veracity
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Trending: Pentagon Releases Video Of UFO

Trending: Pentagon Releases Video Of UFO 00:39

 The Pentagon has released three videos that show an unidentified flying object.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pentagon formally releases UFO videos [Video]

Pentagon formally releases UFO videos

The Pentagon has released three videos showing unidentified flying objects as it hopes to clear up any misconceptions about the footage. In a statement posted on the Department of Defence website, it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface' [Video]

Pentagon officially releases UFO video, former NV senator says video 'only scratches the surface'

Former senate majority leader Harry Reid is calling for more public information following the declassification of video taken from US war planes which show 'unidentified aerial phenomena' in the skies..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon Releases 3 UFO Videos Taken By US Navy

The United States Department of Defence or the Pentagon has officially released three videos that show the encounter of US Navy pilots with unidentified flying...
Fossbytes

UFO sighted? Pentagon shares videos of 'unexplained aerial phenomena' taken by US Navy pilots

The Pentagon on Monday released three previously classified videos in which US Navy pilots can be seen encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects...
Zee News


Tweets about this

AgxDewan

aggurima RT @cnnbrk: The US Defense Department officially releases three short videos showing "unidentified aerial phenomena" that had previously be… 7 seconds ago

michael93760260

michael RT @jsolomonReports: UFO evidence: Pentagon officially releases three videos of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ https://t.co/gR3ROE6AJu 16 seconds ago

potatwo5

potatwo RT @Telegraph: The Pentagon has released three declassified videos showing US Navy pilots encountering what appear to be UFOs. 🛸 A stateme… 22 seconds ago

eaglevine

Eaglevine UFO evidence: Pentagon officially releases three videos of ‘unidentified aerial phenomena’ https://t.co/uqMs3XGJfp 36 seconds ago

PhoinexQ

Q-Phoinex RT @garethicke: Fake alien invasion leading to one world army and one world government? I need a coffee. It's too early for this shit. P… 49 seconds ago

eguerre4

eguerre RT @guardian: Pentagon releases three UFO videos taken by US Navy pilots https://t.co/wRLe4jtDnb 49 seconds ago

WSpreadsheets

Wildlife Spreadsheets I'd love it if you guys, including @profbriancox, did a show discussing this morning's news that the Pentagon have… https://t.co/xHf9tsqDAg 56 seconds ago

NowTheEndBegins

Now The End Begins The Pentagon Formally Releases Three UFO Videos Taken By Navy Pilots, Verifies That Videos Are Real And Confirms En… https://t.co/apwLAQSfP7 56 seconds ago