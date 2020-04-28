Something in the night sky: Elon Musk is watching you

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

I have a little Vizsla puppy who I take out at nights to toilet before putting him in his bed for the night. We have this into a pretty good night routine now; when we go out to the front lawn, I say “pee” and he promptly urinates after which he sniffs around the lawn for a place to leave a stool. About a week ago now, I was doing my usual night routine and upon taking him to the front lawn, I glanced at the sky – as I’m oft to do, and then back down to see what my puppy was up to. However, in that briefest of a glance, something registered in my mind that there was something unusual in the sky. I looked back up to the sky directly overhead and noticed three very bright stars; they were “out of position”. What’s more, I seemed to be falling, losing my balance. I made a deliberate effort to stabilise myself and noticed that the “stars” were actually moving. Now I am old enough to have witnessed the first ever satellite when in 1957 my father took me out onto the lawn where we laid down and we searched the sky for Sputnik 1. My father picked it up and pointed it out to me and we watch as this tiny little speck moved across the night sky. Since then, I have seen many satellites and knew that what I was looking at was indeed satellites – but these were different to any others that I have seen, they were very bright and they were in formation line astern. Leading the three very bright ones was one very faint one, hardly identifiable. They travelled SSE to NNW across our sky and moved over the visible horizon in about 15 seconds from when I picked them up at mid horizon. Now this really perked my interest; when I went inside, I told my young son [yes, I remarried] about what I had seen and he was very interested. “Were they aliens daddy”? I recollected that song “The chances of anything coming from Mars are a million to one they said” and I told him not to worry, they were man-made satellites. 👓 View full article

