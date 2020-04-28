New Zealand health official claims 'elimination' of coronavirus as new cases hit single digits

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 18 hours ago New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped 01:35 New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown. According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469. Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing...