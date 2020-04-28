Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > New Zealand health official claims 'elimination' of coronavirus as new cases hit single digits

New Zealand health official claims 'elimination' of coronavirus as new cases hit single digits

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
New Zealand's top health official said that the country has "achieved our goal of elimination" of coronavirus as the country eased its lockdown.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped

New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped 01:35

 New Zealand Says Community Spreading of COVID-19 Has Been Stopped Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed the news several weeks after the country issued a lockdown. According to data from Johns Hopkins, coronavirus has killed 19 in New Zealand and infected 1,469. Jacinda Ardern, via news briefing...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 New Possible Symptoms of Coronavirus Are Added to CDC List. [Video]

6 New Possible Symptoms of Coronavirus Are Added to CDC List.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) updated the list of coronavirus symptoms over the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
101-Year-Old Survives Spanish Flu And Coronavirus [Video]

101-Year-Old Survives Spanish Flu And Coronavirus

Rose Leigh-Manuell calls herself blessed. Her medical staff at Good Samaritan/Catholic Health Services in Sayville believe Rosie's strength and drive battled and beat the coronavirus. CBS2's Jennifer..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Dutch coronavirus cases rise to 38,416, with 48 new deaths - health authorities

The Netherlands' number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 171 to 38,416 health authorities said on Tuesday, with 48 new deaths.
Reuters Also reported by •Japan TodayAl Jazeera

S Korea's new Covid cases fall to single digits for1st time in 2 months

South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first day in two months with eight new infections. Of the new cases, five were imported...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •ReutersAl JazeeraCP24FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

GoSolar01

GoSolar RT @HoosierPapaw: New Zealand health official claims 'elimination' of coronavirus as new cases hit single digits https://t.co/VG2FQBo5tJ vi… 1 hour ago

HoosierPapaw

HoosierPapaw New Zealand health official claims 'elimination' of coronavirus as new cases hit single digits… https://t.co/iLyEB2raHX 1 hour ago