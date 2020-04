TurkishFacts4u RT @Doranimated: The Turks attribute this atrocity to the YPG. No serious person can find that attribution implausible. This kind of attack… 1 minute ago Cybyst RT @Reuters: At least 40 civilians, including 11 children, killed after bomb detonates in Syrian town of Afrin, Turkish Defense Ministry sa… 14 minutes ago Salman Farooqi RT @AJEnglish: Fuel truck bomb blast kills dozens in Syria's Afrin: Turkey https://t.co/lwRUSrVmsh https://t.co/nS8PFOCyOe 16 minutes ago HAKAN AKBAŞ Bomb blast kills 40 people in Syrian town of Afrin, Turkey says | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/oAoAfn7nGG 21 minutes ago David Alexander Bomb blast kills 40 people in Syrian town of Afrin, Turkey says https://t.co/9G9VSZuGq3 24 minutes ago Minna RT @LucasADWebber: #Syria: "At least 40 civilians were killed, including 11 children, when a bomb detonated on an oil tanker in the norther… 1 hour ago Aliza Marcus Huge blast in Syria's Afrin region, which was forcibly taken over by Turkey from Kurdish forces about 2 years ago,… https://t.co/t9EiHCsF6O 1 hour ago MSN Ireland Bomb blast kills 40 people in Syria https://t.co/xFufDc50MV 1 hour ago