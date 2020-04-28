Pentagon Declassifies Several Videos Capturing 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Proof of uncanny activity in the sky is sought after by many, but the Pentagon is now giving a nod that it exists. The acknowledgement that non earth space craft exists is possible as the Pentagon is ready to process more evidence.
The Pentagon has released three videos showing unidentified flying objects as it hopes to clear up any misconceptions about the footage. In a statement posted on the Department of Defence website, it said: "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these...