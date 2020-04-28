Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pentagon Declassifies Several Videos Capturing 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'

Pentagon Declassifies Several Videos Capturing 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'

HNGN Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Pentagon Declassifies Several Videos Capturing 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'Proof of uncanny activity in the sky is sought after by many, but the Pentagon is now giving a nod that it exists. The acknowledgement that non earth space craft exists is possible as the Pentagon is ready to process more evidence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pentagon formally releases UFO videos

Pentagon formally releases UFO videos 00:49

 The Pentagon has released three videos showing unidentified flying objects as it hopes to clear up any misconceptions about the footage. In a statement posted on the Department of Defence website, it said: "After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these...

Recent related news from verified sources

Pentagon releases videos of 'unexplained aerial phenomena' taken by US Navy pilots

The Pentagon on Monday released three previously classified videos in which US Navy pilots can be seen encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects...
Zee News

UFO sighted? Pentagon shares videos of 'unexplained aerial phenomena' taken by US Navy pilots

The Pentagon on Monday released three previously classified videos in which US Navy pilots can be seen encountering what appear to be unidentified flying objects...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jimmyroybloom

James Bloom Pentagon declassifies Navy videos of 'unexplained aerial phenomena' The US Department of Defense has permitted the… https://t.co/7ZnuK0q9Um 5 hours ago

LauraAnnRick

LassyLoz 2020... we are living in several different movies... RT @ABC: Pentagon declassifies three previously leaked top sec… https://t.co/AtEop30ztI 14 hours ago

TheDesiTimes

The Desi Times Pentagon declassifies Navy videos of 'unexplained aerial phenomena' The US Department of Defense has permitted the… https://t.co/W9X8B7rUcJ 15 hours ago

aemcburney

Andrew Elliott McBurney This makes me wonder what would've happened if, in the 50's and 60's, for several sightings, if the Air Force had j… https://t.co/Pl9V9jHfEB 20 hours ago