Pentagon Declassifies Several Videos Capturing 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena'

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Proof of uncanny activity in the sky is sought after by many, but the Pentagon is now giving a nod that it exists. The acknowledgement that non earth space craft exists is possible as the Pentagon is ready to process more evidence. Proof of uncanny activity in the sky is sought after by many, but the Pentagon is now giving a nod that it exists. The acknowledgement that non earth space craft exists is possible as the Pentagon is ready to process more evidence. 👓 View full article

