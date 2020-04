infodiva Tokyo Olympics could be canceled https://t.co/twn39gRTF7 22 minutes ago BloGoal #Already #Delayed, #Tokyo #Olympics #Could be #Canceled due to #Coronavirus https://t.co/lUCEI98Fjg https://t.co/P3rD1kThO9 25 minutes ago Cristhian Tokyo 2020 president says already-delayed @Olympics Games would be "scrapped" if they cannot take place in 2021 6 hours ago Breaking Asia Tokyo 2020 #Olympics cannot be delayed beyond the year-long postponement already forced by the coronavirus outbreak… https://t.co/shjSfQWNWS 4 days ago Japan Today News Impossible to delay Tokyo Olympics again, says Mori: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics cannot be delayed beyond the year-long… https://t.co/1ACxn0akVu 5 days ago Midrand Reporter International news: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics cannot be delayed beyond the year-long postponement already forced by t… https://t.co/TFa4XMM20R 5 days ago Fourways Review International news: The Tokyo 2020 Olympics cannot be delayed beyond the year-long postponement already forced by t… https://t.co/RtDVNYLjR7 5 days ago Daily Tribune The Tokyo 2020 Olympics cannot be delayed beyond the year-long postponement already forced by the coronavirus outbr… https://t.co/5AJap6JELR 5 days ago