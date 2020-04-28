Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Mike Pence comes under fire for going without mask at Mayo Clinic

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Mike Pence comes under fire for going without mask at Mayo ClinicSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES US Vice-President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota yesterday, an apparent violation of...
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Mayo Clinic hosts virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 in African Americans

Mayo Clinic hosts virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 in African Americans 02:47

 A large number of African Americans are contracting and dying from coronavirus.

Why COVID-19 Is So Hard To Track [Video]

Why COVID-19 Is So Hard To Track

We sat down with Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, and Dr. Larry Lutwick, a professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and Sciences, to find out how..

Credit: Seeker     Duration: 07:09Published
Mike Pence defends not wearing mask at hospital [Video]

Mike Pence defends not wearing mask at hospital

The US vice-president said he is tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:04Published

