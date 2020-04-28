President Trump Using Executive Order, DPA To Keep Meat Plants Open
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump said Tuesday he’d sign an executive order using the Defense Production Act to require meat-processing plants to keep operating. It would classify those plants as “critical infrastructure” while the United States faces a potential meat shortage.
President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order addressing employer liability issues. According to Reuters, Trump said the order was related to the meat supply. Administration officials said businesses might need liability protection from lawsuits when reopening. Officials and some...
President Trump said he would sign an executive order to temporarily halt immigration to the U.S. as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. The... Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News •Newsmax •Mid-Day •Catholic Culture
