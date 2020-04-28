Global  

President Trump Using Executive Order, DPA To Keep Meat Plants Open

Newsy Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
President Trump Using Executive Order, DPA To Keep Meat Plants OpenWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump said Tuesday he’d sign an executive order using the Defense Production Act to require meat-processing plants to keep operating. It would classify those plants as “critical infrastructure” while the United States faces a potential meat shortage. 

Two of the nation’s biggest pork...
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump To Sign Executive Order On Employer Liability

Trump To Sign Executive Order On Employer Liability 00:32

 President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order addressing employer liability issues. According to Reuters, Trump said the order was related to the meat supply. Administration officials said businesses might need liability protection from lawsuits when reopening. Officials and some...

Coronavirus Impact On North Alabama Meat Plants [Video]

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Tyson Board Chairman Says the Food Supply Chain Is 'Breaking' [Video]

Tyson Board Chairman Says the Food Supply Chain Is 'Breaking'

In an ad, board chairman John Tyson wrote that "millions of pounds of meat" will disappear due to plants closing over COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:25Published

President Trump will sign an executive order to keep meat processing plants open


MarketWatch

Trump plans to suspend immigration to U.S. over coronavirus concerns

President Trump said he would sign an executive order to temporarily halt immigration to the U.S. as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsNewsmaxMid-DayCatholic Culture

