Recent related videos from verified sources Nearly 800 Crew Members Stuck On Cruise Ship For 45 Days Over Coronavirus Concerns



Nearly 800 crew members of Holland America cruise ship Oosterdam have been stranded at sea for 45 days, unable to disembark over coronavirus concerns. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:12 Published 3 days ago Many Cruise Ship Crew Members Still Stuck At Sea



Cruise ships have been under a no sail order by the CDC since March 14th, but many crew members are still stuck at sea. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:45 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Pandemic at sea: Experts say cruise industry’s decisions contributed to toll On land, more than 300,000 people worldwide had contracted the deadly coronavirus, and the governor of California had just ordered all 39 million residents to...

Seattle Times 6 days ago



Coronavirus Impact: Many Cruise Ship Crew Members Still Stuck At Sea Cruise ships have been under a no sail order by the CDC since March 14th, but many crew members are still stuck at sea.

cbs4.com 1 week ago





