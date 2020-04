Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. House of Representatives will not return from recess next week as planned, according to Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.



During a press conference Tuesday, Hoyer said House members will come back "once the Cares 2 package is ready." Meanwhile, they'll continue to work virtually.



