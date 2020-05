Electricity Demand During Lockdown: Evidence From Argentina – Analysis Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

By Andrés Chambouleyron*



Electricity demand normally depends on such variables as retail electricity rates, daytime temperature, time and day of the week, economic activity and consumer type (i.e. residential, commercial, industrial, etc.).



During the period of the COVID-19 pandemic however, there have been dramatic... By Andrés Chambouleyron*Electricity demand normally depends on such variables as retail electricity rates, daytime temperature, time and day of the week, economic activity and consumer type (i.e. residential, commercial, industrial, etc.).During the period of the COVID-19 pandemic however, there have been dramatic 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this