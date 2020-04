Lord Fusitu'a RT @Reuters: Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits https://t.co/NHQEYKqPYF https://t.co/n18cM72ZwU 14 seconds ago

Reuters Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits https://t.co/NHQEYKqPYF https://t.co/n18cM72ZwU 5 minutes ago

Corona Update Bot RT @jakpost: Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits #jakpost https://t.co/S4AGBuA4hn 25 minutes ago

The Jakarta Post Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits #jakpost https://t.co/S4AGBuA4hn 25 minutes ago

Ken Clark RT @jhwygirl: Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with 10 million kits - https://t.co/HPTr4x2fkf 35 minutes ago

DT Next #Australia has confirmed about 6,700 cases of the novel #coronavirus and just 88 deaths, way below figures reported… https://t.co/PpKHdd4176 49 minutes ago

Health Tips Australia to ramp up coronavirus testing with millions of new kits https://t.co/PAmEhp9HWL Australia to ramp up cor… https://t.co/69G3YQm1zf 1 hour ago