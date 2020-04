You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Biden's Problem With Young Voters



This week Joe Biden from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and Elizabeth Warren. But, will that be enough to help him? CNN reports that Biden is lagging in support from young voters. Sanders and Obama.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Is Obama's Endorsement A Good Thing For Biden?



Former President Barack Obama endorsed his former veep, Joe Biden, for the Democratic nomination for President. But, according to the NY Post, the endorsement may not help Biden. Biden is hoping that.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Tara Reade blasts Hillary Clinton after Biden endorsement: She's 'enabling a sexual predator' EXCLUSIVE: Tara Reade slammed Hillary Clinton for offering her endorsement to former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday after the former Senate staffer came...

FOXNews.com 17 hours ago



No mention of Tara Reade allegations as Biden holds 'women's town hall' with Clinton Former Vice President Joe Biden, together with 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, hosted a virtual town hall Tuesday focused on the effects of the...

FOXNews.com 16 hours ago





Tweets about this