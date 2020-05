Recent related videos from verified sources Experts Say There Is No Need To Wipe Down Groceries Or Takeout Containers



The FDA says there is no evidence linking food or food packaging to coronavirus transmission. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:18 Published 2 weeks ago Karnas law firm hands out groceries to families in need



Karnas law firm held a grocery hand out Tuesday to help those in need. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:40 Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this