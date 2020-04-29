Global  

COVID-19: British Airways to cut 12,000 jobs amid grounded air travel

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
British Airways may be forced to cut more than a quarter of its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on one of Europe's biggest airlines. Parent company IAG (ICAGY) said in a statement cited by CNN on Tuesday that the Airways is notifying labour unions about a restructuring program which will affect most employees...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: BA to make up to 12,000 workers redundant

BA to make up to 12,000 workers redundant 00:53

 British Airways is set to make up to 12,000 workers redundant, parent company IAG has announced. The airline, which employs 42,000 people, has suffered from the global collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic. IAG said BA will consult on a “restructuring and redundancy...

British Airways flies medical equipment to UK [Video]

British Airways flies medical equipment to UK

A British Airways aircraft loaded with vital medical supplies from China is on its way back to London Heathrow. Captain Robert Kendall is heading a flight crew operating the Boeing 777, which is loaded..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Deal reached to lay off British Airways staff during Covid-19 crisis [Video]

Deal reached to lay off British Airways staff during Covid-19 crisis

A deal has been agreed between Unite the union and British Airways to stand down airline staff because of the Covid-19 crisis. BA will introduce a modified version of the Government’s job retention..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid-19: British Airways to slash up to 12k jobs

British Airways is to slash up to 12,000 jobs as part of a restructuring forced on the carrier by the fallout from the coronavirus, parent IAG said Tuesday. IAG,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Premium Times NigeriaReutersReuters IndiaThe AgeNew Zealand Herald

