COVID-19: British Airways to cut 12,000 jobs amid grounded air travel
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () British Airways may be forced to cut more than a quarter of its workforce as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on one of Europe's biggest airlines. Parent company IAG (ICAGY) said in a statement cited by CNN on Tuesday that the Airways is notifying labour unions about a restructuring program which will affect most employees...
A British Airways aircraft loaded with vital medical supplies from China is on its way back to London Heathrow. Captain Robert Kendall is heading a flight crew operating the Boeing 777, which is loaded..
