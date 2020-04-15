Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away in Mumbai

Khaleej Times Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Irrfan had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in March 2018.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Special Journey of Irrfan Khan: from a struggling actor to a success story: Watch | Oneindia News

Special Journey of Irrfan Khan: from a struggling actor to a success story: Watch | Oneindia News 01:51

 Today is an extremely sad day for as the Country has lost a gem...Actor Irrfan Khan has died in Mumbai today. His sudden demise has left everyone in a deep shock. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection. The acclaimed actor battled a tumour for several months and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

In Other News: Loan default row; Pak firing at LoC; Irrfan Khan in hospital [Video]

In Other News: Loan default row; Pak firing at LoC; Irrfan Khan in hospital

Pakistan violated the ceasefire yet again in areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a political war raged over reported writing off of loans worth Rs 68,000 crore by the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published
Covid-19 | Gujarat MLA infected; cops probe Whatsapp train rumour: 10 updates [Video]

Covid-19 | Gujarat MLA infected; cops probe Whatsapp train rumour: 10 updates

From a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly contracting the Covid-19 illness, to a massive migrant crisis in Mumbai - here are the top 10 updates on the outbreak of the Coronavirus infection in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:10Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Politicians mourn death of `exceptional actor` Irrfan Khan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (April 24) expressed deep shock over the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai's...
Zee News Also reported by •Al JazeeraIndiaTimes

Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Begum passes away

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Begum passed away on Saturday morning. She was 95.
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

rachhabandatvn1

rachhabandatvnews Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 54 https://t.co/PZLQHp83Jc #IrfanKhan #IrrfanKhan #Bollywood #RestInPeace… https://t.co/9syLASOmiI 3 seconds ago

SyedAsg68050954

Syed Asgar(سید ا صغر ) RT @htTweets: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54 https://t.co/lwibLwe35x https://t.co/cZmorSbOe1 3 seconds ago

iabhijithks

Abhijith Shetty RT @CNNnews18: #IrrfanKhan, a maverick actor of modern Bollywood classics, passes away aged 54. Read more: https://t.co/jfNv4hkcOZ https:/… 3 seconds ago

Harshma95027175

Harsh malviya Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, known internationally for roles in Slumdog Millionaire and Jurassic Park, dies aged 53 https://t.co/h79dJ6lQ1l 4 seconds ago

MauryaVihaan

Vihaan Maurya What?...irrfan khan is no more...the finest actor in bollywood just left us. This 2020 year is bitch...#IrrfanKhan 6 seconds ago

mohanty_chandan

Chandan Mohanty RT @nailainayat: What a loss. Actor Irfan Khan passes away. May you rest in peace. https://t.co/fJc5Udxbbb 6 seconds ago

Jyotiggn

Jyoti Sharma RIP the great actor Mr. Irrfan Khan. No more words 😥😥 #IrfanKhan #irfan #IrrfanKhan #RIPIrfan #RestInPeace #Bollywood 7 seconds ago

aakashbadhawan

Akash Deep Badhawan, IFS Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of an actor par excellence @irrfank May his soul rest in peace.… https://t.co/htkdjBHgsH 7 seconds ago