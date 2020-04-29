Global  

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms largeNew rumours about Kim Jong Un pour in daily. The North Korean leader is dead. Or he's very ill. Or maybe he's just recuperating in his luxury compound.As speculation about his health builds, an underlying question looms for professional...
Credit: The New York Times - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence feed rumors

Kim Jong Un's absence and North Korea's silence feed rumors 00:51

 The rumor mill continues to churn about Kim Jong Un’s health and the fate of North Korea. The hermetic country has not reported a public appearance by Kim for two weeks, and it hasn’t responded to claims about his health.

Donald Trump on Kim Jong Un’s health: ‘Have a very good idea but can’t talk about it’ [Video]

Donald Trump on Kim Jong Un’s health: ‘Have a very good idea but can’t talk about it’

US President Donald Trump said he has a ‘very good idea’ about Kim Jong Un’s health. However, Trump said that he couldn't talk about it. Trump also said that if he weren't president, US would..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published
South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death [Video]

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death

South Korea Reports Kim Jong Un Is 'Alive and Well' Amid Rumors of His Death South Korea has told CNN that the rumors of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's death are untrue. The statement was given by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Amid health worries, Kim Jong Un’s role looms large

TOKYO (AP) — New rumors about Kim Jong Un pour in daily. The North Korean leader is dead. Or he’s very ill. Or maybe he’s just recuperating in his luxury...
Seattle Times

Questions over Kim’s health highlight intelligence limits

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s prolonged public absence has led to rumors of ill health and worries about how it could influence...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

