LAURA RT @ddanpereira: The United States has passed one million Covid 19 cases & over 59,000 deaths!! We have now passed the entire death total o… 33 seconds ago 奎琳娜 RT @ZnfNFDXxqqinT9b: #CoronavirusOutbreak #美国疫情 The US has had nearly 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 56,000 novel cor… 49 seconds ago SYLVESTER SUMMERS, JR. RT @tribelaw: We have nearly a million Covid-19 cases, roughly 1/3 the world total. But our population of 300 million is just 1/30th the wo… 57 seconds ago Sharon59 RT @OTOOLEFAN: Absolute BULLSHIT. The reason we have ONE MILLION cases is because you called it all a HOAX and did ZERO testing when COVID-… 58 seconds ago Sharon59 RT @AJENews: Australia to ramp up COVID-19 testing after securing 10 million kits from China https://t.co/UJUJXmhg7m https://t.co/V0THNX3k16 1 minute ago ADELAJA LENE US COVID-19 Cases Hit One Million, Death Toll Exceeds 58,300 | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/4pvUl2Wi47 1 minute ago Her Royal Highnesss 👑 RT @phahlax: Limpopo province has apparently screened over 2 million people for Covid-19. There is a big difference between screening and t… 1 minute ago Tony DuBose RT @smh: Vietnam recorded its first case of COVID-19 in January but four months later, there have only been 270 cases and nobody has died o… 1 minute ago