Recent related news from verified sources Venezuela appoints alleged drug trafficker El Aissami as oil minister Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday appointed his economy vice president, Tareck El Aissami, who has been indicted in the United States on drug...

Reuters 2 days ago



Maduro taps US fugitive to revamp Venezuela oil industry MIAMI (AP) — Nicoás Maduro has named a powerful ally sanctioned by the U.S. as a drug kingpin along with a cousin of the late Hugo Chavez to revamp...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this