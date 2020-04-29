Pushpak24 Giant Asteroid to fly past Earth: Read all the details here - Information News https://t.co/kTyyYXKt59 12 minutes ago stephen zangre RT @rajitkumarshar1: Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 Fly past earth at 15.26 IST missing the earth surface with a distance 6.3 million k.m. Gre… 15 minutes ago Global Issues Web Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely https://t.co/bFge96Z4Ia 18 minutes ago flowingnews Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely | News https://t.co/dIOEuvjpjJ https://t.co/0JPIwHPDZF 28 minutes ago marjorie narey Nasa says giant 2.5mile asteroid will soar past Earth today – how to watch it even if you don't have a telescope… https://t.co/ggGkZ2vOo1 29 minutes ago Naong(Mhalo) RT @EastMojo: #News: The asteroid named 1998 OR2, will fly past at around 36,400 kms from earth’s surface and poses no harm to the planet a… 33 minutes ago Times of News Europe Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely https://t.co/7BBT1IgVYq 34 minutes ago EastMojo #News: The asteroid named 1998 OR2, will fly past at around 36,400 kms from earth’s surface and poses no harm to th… https://t.co/IPi6dTSH1m 35 minutes ago