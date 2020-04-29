Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely
Wednesday, 29 April 2020
2 hours ago)
The space rock heading to Earth has been classified as a 'potentially hazardous object', but scientists say 1998 OR2 is not a threat.
'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to pass safely on April 29 WASHINGTON — A huge asteroid classified as "potentially hazardous" by NASA will streak past our planet on April 29, accordoing to NASA's Asteroid Watch.
Asteroid 52768, also known as 1998 OR2, is.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:17 Published 3 days ago
Massive asteroid to pass near Earth on April 29 A huge asteroid classified as "potentially hazardous" by NASA will streak past our planet on April 29, accordoing to NASA's Asteroid Watch. Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me Duration: 01:01 Published 5 days ago
