Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The space rock heading to Earth has been classified as a 'potentially hazardous object', but scientists say 1998 OR2 is not a threat.
Recent related videos from verified sources

'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to pass safely on April 29 [Video]

'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to pass safely on April 29

WASHINGTON — A huge asteroid classified as "potentially hazardous" by NASA will streak past our planet on April 29, accordoing to NASA's Asteroid Watch. Asteroid 52768, also known as 1998 OR2, is..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:17Published
Massive asteroid to pass near Earth on April 29 [Video]

Massive asteroid to pass near Earth on April 29

A huge asteroid classified as "potentially hazardous" by NASA will streak past our planet on April 29, accordoing to NASA's Asteroid Watch.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:01Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Africa: Large Asteroid To Fly Safely Past Earth

[VOA] An asteroid just over two kilometers wide will pass close to earth Wednesday. But scientists with the U.S. space agency, NASA, say the object poses no...
allAfrica.com Also reported by •Khaleej Timescbs4.com

Mile-wide asteroid flies past Earth at 19,000mph in 'close approach', Nasa says

An asteroid more than a mile wide has skimmed past Earth in a "close approach".
Independent

Pushpak242

Pushpak24 Giant Asteroid to fly past Earth: Read all the details here - Information News https://t.co/kTyyYXKt59 12 minutes ago

s_zangre824

stephen zangre RT @rajitkumarshar1: Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 Fly past earth at 15.26 IST missing the earth surface with a distance 6.3 million k.m. Gre… 15 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely https://t.co/bFge96Z4Ia 18 minutes ago

flowingnews1

flowingnews Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely | News https://t.co/dIOEuvjpjJ https://t.co/0JPIwHPDZF 28 minutes ago

marjieN

marjorie narey Nasa says giant 2.5mile asteroid will soar past Earth today – how to watch it even if you don't have a telescope… https://t.co/ggGkZ2vOo1 29 minutes ago

Naongnaro2

Naong(Mhalo) RT @EastMojo: #News: The asteroid named 1998 OR2, will fly past at around 36,400 kms from earth’s surface and poses no harm to the planet a… 33 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Giant asteroid 1998 OR2 set to fly past Earth safely https://t.co/7BBT1IgVYq 34 minutes ago

EastMojo

EastMojo #News: The asteroid named 1998 OR2, will fly past at around 36,400 kms from earth’s surface and poses no harm to th… https://t.co/IPi6dTSH1m 35 minutes ago