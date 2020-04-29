Global  

Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a 'healthy baby boy', delivered at a government-run hospital in London on Wednesday. The birth is believed to be slightly premature but both mother and baby are said to be doing very well.



 Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a “healthy baby boy” at a London hospital via the couple’s spokesperson who also said “both mother and baby are doing very well”. Johnson had only recently returned to take charge of the government’s response to the coronavirus...

