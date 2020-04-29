Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a 'healthy baby boy', delivered at a government-run hospital in London on Wednesday. The birth is believed to be slightly premature but both mother and baby are said to be doing very well.
