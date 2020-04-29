Vice President Mike Pence ignored the Mayo Clinic policy and did not wear a mask while touring the hospital, despite everyone else doing so. – TMZ This couple... Just Jared Also reported by •Newsmax •Upworthy •FOXNews.com •Chicago S-T •CBS News
Tweets about this
martin brown RT @TheHRH: Huge unforced error.
GOP males need to understand that not wearing a mask where a mask is appropriate doesn't come across as… 34 minutes ago
mohd meer fraz ahmed Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask https://t.co/xDXwgj2Rsy https://t.co/h0TWIEKVXD 37 minutes ago
Heather R. Higgins Huge unforced error.
GOP males need to understand that not wearing a mask where a mask is appropriate doesn't co… https://t.co/2PS8fqevar 54 minutes ago
Global Issues Web Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask https://t.co/0AO3MGsGnW 58 minutes ago
GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask: US vice president visits Minnesota medical rese… https://t.co/3am3maGE4G 1 hour ago
Andy Vermaut Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask https://t.co/pfTah5h1X2 1 hour ago
Corona Update Bot RT @newscomauHQ: US Vice President Mike Pence has been criticised after a photo emerged of him as the only person without a mask at a COVID… 13 hours ago
news.com.au US Vice President Mike Pence has been criticised after a photo emerged of him as the only person without a mask at… https://t.co/9dJdVUgRHp 13 hours ago