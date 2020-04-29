Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask

Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
US vice president visits Minnesota medical research centre and is at times the only person on the tour not wearing a mask.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mike Pence tours medical clinic without a face mask

Mike Pence tours medical clinic without a face mask 00:46

 US vice president Mike Pence called on the public to continue following government guidelines, while failing to comply with a Minnesota hospital's mandatory masking policy during a tour of the campus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WCCO EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Pence Talks 1-On-1 With Esme Murphy [Video]

WCCO EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Pence Talks 1-On-1 With Esme Murphy

Esme Murphy spoke with Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday at the Mayo Clinic about testing, the food supply and bi-partisanship in the midst of the crisis (9:51). WCCO 4 News - April 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 09:50Published
DFL leaders respond to Pence visit [Video]

DFL leaders respond to Pence visit

Strong words coming from Minnesota Democrats as the Vice President visits Mayo Clinic

Credit: KIMTPublished

Recent related news from verified sources

WH Press Sec’y Dismisses Criticism of VP Pence Violating Mayo Clinic Safety Rules as Mere ‘Mask Palace Intrigue’

White House Press Sec'y Kayleigh McEnany dismisses as 'ridiculous' media criticism of VP Mike Pence for violating Mayo Clinic rules as 'mask palace intrigue'
Mediaite

Vice President Mike Pence Ignores Policy, Doesn't Wear Mask While Touring Hospital

Vice President Mike Pence ignored the Mayo Clinic policy and did not wear a mask while touring the hospital, despite everyone else doing so. – TMZ This couple...
Just Jared Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthyFOXNews.comChicago S-TCBS News

Tweets about this

martinb26855953

martin brown RT @TheHRH: Huge unforced error. GOP males need to understand that not wearing a mask where a mask is appropriate doesn't come across as… 34 minutes ago

ScoopliveUpdate

mohd meer fraz ahmed Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask https://t.co/xDXwgj2Rsy https://t.co/h0TWIEKVXD 37 minutes ago

TheHRH

Heather R. Higgins Huge unforced error. GOP males need to understand that not wearing a mask where a mask is appropriate doesn't co… https://t.co/2PS8fqevar 54 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask https://t.co/0AO3MGsGnW 58 minutes ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ BREAKING: Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask: US vice president visits Minnesota medical rese… https://t.co/3am3maGE4G 1 hour ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Mike Pence criticised for Mayo Clinic visit without mask https://t.co/pfTah5h1X2 1 hour ago

CoronaUpdateBot

Corona Update Bot RT @newscomauHQ: US Vice President Mike Pence has been criticised after a photo emerged of him as the only person without a mask at a COVID… 13 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au US Vice President Mike Pence has been criticised after a photo emerged of him as the only person without a mask at… https://t.co/9dJdVUgRHp 13 hours ago