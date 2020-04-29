Pompeo says no sign of North Korea's Kim, real risk of famine in country
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () The United States has caught no sight of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and is watching reports about his health closely, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, adding there is a real risk of famine in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak.
China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that Beijing has no new information for the public regarding Kim Jong Un's health, as conflicting reports mount on the North Korean leader's whereabouts.