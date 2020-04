Teshawn LeVarr Edmonds RT @NorbertElekes: Indian film star Irrfan Khan dies at 53. Some of his international films: - Life of Pi - Amazing Spider-Man - Jurassic… 3 seconds ago

Nihal Kumar RT @NPR: Actor Irrfan Khan has died in Mumbai at the age of 54. He starred in dozens of Hindi-language films and vaulted to international… 4 seconds ago

Paul Moreno RT @sagaftra: Remembering the life and extraordinary talent of the great @IrrfanK. An actor's actor. Condolences to his family, friends and… 29 seconds ago

INC Purba Medinipur RT @INCWestBengal: The Indian Cinematic Space will never be the same again. #GoneTooSoon #RIP #IrfanKhan https://t.co/HlcCtruQFB 38 seconds ago

bellarono NOOOO!! This is SAD news. #RIPIrrfabKhan An #AbsoluteLegend Irrfan Khan Dead: Indian Actor and Life of Pi Star Wa… https://t.co/Ue32tifpLd 1 minute ago

Digvi RT @Variety: Irrfan Khan, ‘Life of Pi,’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star Dies at 53 https://t.co/s81WvIDxeX 2 minutes ago

Erroneous JURISDICTION RT @Reuters: Irrfan Khan, Indian actor in 'Life of Pi', dies of cancer aged 54 https://t.co/zfUMHXmzTx https://t.co/DEMsyh34IZ 2 minutes ago